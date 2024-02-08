All-Star break can't get here soon enough for Knicks after OG Anunoby injury update
The Knicks can't catch a break.
New York Knick fans enjoyed 14 games of OG Anunoby before he was sidelined with what was initially referred to as elbow inflammation. After a week and a half of Anunoby being listed as "day-to-day," his injury changed to bone spur irritation.
A few hours after the Knicks traded for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski brought down the mood by reporting that Anunoby had surgery on his elbow and will be out for at least three weeks.
Anunoby has dealt with various injuries throughout his career, so while this isn't surprising, it certainly is discouraging. New York has been without Mitchell Robinson since mid-December, and Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27. It's now been confirmed that the Knicks will be without Anunoby for the next few weeks.
The good news is that help is on the way in the form of Burks and Bogdanovic! Even better news is that there are four games left (including Thursday's contest against Dallas) until the All-Star break. After February 14's game in Orlando, New York won't play again until February 22 in Philadelphia.
It could be much worse for the Knicks, although it might not feel that way now. There's a chance that Anunoby, Randle, and Robinson will be back on the court before the regular season ends. That trio (especially Robinson) will need to get their conditioning back up to speed before the playoffs.
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game. We're amid the most brutal stretch of the NBA season. No player is 100 percent healthy; ask Josh Hart. It's about surviving until the All-Star break and using that time to rest and prepare for the final push.
As always, the goal is to be healthy in time for the postseason. If that means being without Anunoby for a month, it is what it is. What matters is how he (and the rest of the team) feels in April!