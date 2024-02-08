Josh Hart has classic reaction to surprise New York Knicks-Pistons trade
Never change, Josh.
The New York Knicks had fans on edge thinking that the team traded Quentin Grimes for a package centered around Alec Burks, but their concern turned to excitement after it was reported that Bojan Bogdanovic would also be heading to Manhattan.
Fans are rightfully more focused on the trade than Thursday night's game against Dallas. New York will be down three starters (Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson) and could be without Jalen Brunson and Jericho Sims. Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, and Ryan Arcidiacono are gone.
It's too bad that Bogdanovic and Burks won't be available to play tonight. If Josh Hart had it his way, the new Knicks duo would make their debut at the Garden.
Hart's so gassed that he wrote 'hope' instead of 'hop.' In the past five games without Randle, Hart averaged 39.8 minutes per contest. He was checked by the medical staff for a right knee injury after New York's win on Tuesday against Memphis but isn't listed on the injury report. It's safe to assume that doesn't mean he's 100 percent, though.
Josh Hart cracks joke after Knicks trade for Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic
When this squad can get fully healthy, watch out for New York. Anunoby's injury has been the latest blow, especially since it went from being labeled as elbow inflammation to a bone spur irritation.
Luckily for Hart and the Knicks, the All-Star break is around the corner. Including Thursday, the team has four more games to play before they'll have a full seven days off between games. Even though Brunson will be in Indianapolis for All-Star, the break will be essential for him, too. Thibodeau's been playing him heavy minutes, but acquiring Burks should change that.
Don't worry, Josh. Help is on the way! It may take until Saturday (or maybe even Monday) for the Knicks to get it, but it's coming!