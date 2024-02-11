Luka Doncic reveals moment he knew Knicks star Jalen Brunson was destined for more

JJ Reddick: “Did you have any idea Jalen Brunson would be this good?”



Luka Doncic: “Yeah…”



JJ: “Why?”



Luka: “…That playoff run (2022)…Utah…2d game…he had 45…needed a win no matter what…I was on the bench watching ‘whoa’ …[&] the way he worked…” pic.twitter.com/0o8j0jDlmz