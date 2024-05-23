Knicks News: 2 potential trade targets might be off the table, offseason surgeries
The New York Knicks are back star-hunting this summer, but they're not willing to trade for just anyone. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that they want to acquire a player who will fit well in Tom Thibodeau's system.
New York didn't go all-in on Donovan Mitchell two years ago, but he's a player who could be back on the market this offseason if he doesn't sign an extension with Cleveland. Another option is Paul George, who could sign an extension to remain in LA. Once the offseason officially begins, a surprise player could emerge as the Knicks' top target.
After the Timberwolves swept the Suns in the first round of the playoffs, Stephen A. Smith said he heard Devin Booker wanted to go to the Knicks. Booker's camp denied the rumor, and Mat Ishbia said he intends to keep Phoenix's core together.
On Monday, ESPN's Zach Lowe confirmed that Booker's chances of leaving the Suns are slim. On "The Lowe Post," he said, "I continue to hear that there is no Devin Booker trade request coming. You know, not in the foreseeable future."
As for PG13, Shams Charania said that the belief around the NBA is that he'll stay with the Clippers, which isn't surprising. He's from LA and wants to stay with the team. The Knicks were interested in George last summer, and if he and the Clippers can't agree to a deal, maybe New York will reach out to Los Angeles.
Even though it seems as if Booker and George will stay put in Phoenix and LA, anything can happen in the drama-filled world of the NBA!
More Knicks news
- On Wednesday, the Knicks announced that Jalen Brunson (fractured hand) and Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) underwent surgeries. Bogdanovic underwent surgery on his foot a couple of weeks ago after he got injured in the team's first-round series against the Sixers. Both players will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. Brunson was a potential injury replacement for the United States Olympic team, but it doesn't seem that's a possibility anymore.
- Brunson will be eligible to sign a four-year, $156 million extension this summer. Newsday's Steve Popper reported the indication is that the star point guard will sign a new deal this offseason rather than wait until 2025 when he could make more money.
NBA news
- ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kristaps Porzingis could return in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He strained his right calf in Game 4 of Boston's first-round series against Miami. The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 after Tuesday's overtime win.
- On Wednesday, Sports Business Journal reported that the league is "formalizing" written contracts with Disney/ESPN, Amazon, and NBC. The 2024-25 season could be the last season of TNT's "Inside the NBA."