Jalen Brunson expected to do tremendous favor for the Knicks this offseason
Two years after it happened, everyone knows the New York Knicks got lucky when they signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal in free agency. A contract that was initially considered an overpay quickly turned into an underpay. Now that Brunson's second season in New York has ended, the attention has shifted to what the point guard will do this summer.
He has two seasons left on the contract he signed in 2022. In 2024-25, he'll make $24.9 million. In 2025-25, he has a $24.9 million player option, meaning he could be a free agent as soon as next summer. If the Knicks had it their way, Brunson would sign an extension this summer to avoid that.
According to Newsday's Steve Popper, that's what's expected to happen. Popper reported that "all indications" are that Brunson will sign (subscription required) the four-year, $156 million extension he will be eligible for this summer. If he waited until next offseason and declined his option, he'd be eligible to sign a max contract worth $269.9 million across five years.
Jalen Brunson expected to sign Knicks extension this summer
That's massive. His first contract with New York was a steal, and now it looks like his second contract will be an even bigger one. If he signs this summer, he'll give the organization added financial flexibility to avoid being penalized by the collective bargaining agreement.
Just because Popper reported that Brunson's willing to sign an extension this summer doesn't mean that'll happen. It'd be completely understandable if he waited until 2025, when he could sign a longer deal worth over $100 million more. Even though he's a humble guy who constantly puts his team over himself, it will be tough to pass that money up.
Brunson will be eligible to sign an extension on July 12. If that's what he wants to do, expect one to get done around that date. He's already a beloved figure in New York, and if he signs a new deal this offseason, fans will only appreciate him that much more. He deserves to be the one to bring an NBA title back to the city for the first time in over 50 years.