What's the most money Knicks can offer Jalen Brunson in 2024 offseason extension?
Jalen Brunson could sign an extension with the New York Knicks this summer after signing a four-year deal in free agency two years ago. If he waits until 2025, the organization will have to dish out more money to the star point guard.
Brunson will make $24.9 million next season and has a player option for the same amount in 2025-26. If he doesn't sign an extension this summer, all signs point to him declining that option in 2025.
He's coming off the best season of his career with averages of 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from three. Brunson not only earned his first All-Star nod, but he'll make an All-NBA team. He outplayed his current contract a long time ago.
Brunson was asked about possibly signing an extension this summer after New York's Game 7 loss on Sunday, but, as expected, he declined to discuss it. In April, Newsday's Steve Popper reported that he's heard the point guard's "willing" to discuss an extension this summer, which makes sense even though he could make more money next summer. He's all about winning.
What's the most money the Knicks can offer Brunson in 2024 extension?
If Brunson signs an extension this summer, the max number the Knicks can offer is $156 million spread across four years. He'll be eligible to sign one on July 12.
How much more money would Brunson make if he waits until 2025?
If Brunson waits until next summer and declines his player option for 2025-26, he could sign a five-year, $269.9 million max contract. He isn't eligible to sign a supermax.
Knicks fans shouldn't blame him if he did wait until next summer to sign a deal that's worth more money. On the other hand, as mentioned earlier, it wouldn't be that big of a surprise if Brunson did sign an extension this summer. However, as you can see, there's a big difference between what he could make in 2024 and 2025.
Is taking less money this year something that Brunson is willing to do? Stay tuned!