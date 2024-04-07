Recent Jalen Brunson rumor should come as no surprise to Knicks fans
It doesn't matter when it happens, he's going to get paid!
We're a few months away from the second anniversary of Jalen Brunson signing with the New York Knicks in free agency. He's signed through the 2025-26 season, a $24.9 million player option. Even if he waits and declines his option, that doesn't mean he'd want to leave the Knicks.
Brunson outplayed his contract a few months into the 2022-23 season. The people who claimed the four-year, $104 million deal was an overpay quickly ate their words. Since the 2022 offseason, Brunson has led the Knicks to the playoffs, been named a first-time All-Star, dropped 61 points, and will soon be named to an All-NBA team. It's just the beginning.
He will be eligible to sign an extension in the offseason. Newsday's Steve Popper said he's heard "whispers" that the point guard is willing to discuss an extension this summer, which shouldn't come as a surprise.
If you thought $104 million was too much for Brunson, get ready. His intentions haven't been to set himself up for a nice payday, but it's what happens when you help your team win games.
Brunson's averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 6.6 assists (another career-best), and 3.5 rebounds per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 39.7% from three. Somehow, he isn't on the NBA's MVP ladder, even though he's helped keep the Knicks at the top of the East without an injured Julius Randle, who will also be eligible to sign an extension this summer.
Brunson could wait until 2025 to re-sign by declining his option to become a free agent. He could up his value in the 2024-25 season, so it would benefit New York if he signed one this summer. It'd give the Knicks more flexibility as they push to win their first championship in over 50 years. Hopefully, Brunson will be the one to lead them that far.
Regardless of if it happens this summer or next, the star guard has set himself up nicely for the future!