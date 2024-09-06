Knicks insider reveals key information about team's search for backup center
The New York Knicks have an open roster spot that most fans want them to use on another center after Isaiah Hartenstein's departure. Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, and Jericho Sims are the team's centers. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby could also see time at the five.
The Knicks' main weakness is the center position. If Robinson gets hurt, New York could fall down the conference standings. Added depth is never a bad thing, especially for a team that suffered too many injuries to count last season. The front office was right to re-sign Achiuwa, but he isn't a conventional center. Sims still has a lot to prove.
The Knicks need to add another center to the roster to better prepare for the unknown. Omer Yurtseven tried out for New York but opted to sign a deal overseas instead. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks "had some interest" in Bruno Fernando, but he signed a nonguaranteed deal with the Raptors. So, where does that leave New York?
Knicks recently explored the market for another center
Begley also reported that "as of late last month, the Knicks were at the very least exploring the market for a veteran center."
New York has a taxpayer midlevel exception it could use to sign a center, but as Begley noted, no free agents left on the market would command that much money. For reference, Tristan Thompson re-signed with the Cavaliers on Friday on a one-year, veteran's minimum deal. Bismack Biyombo, Boban Marjanovic, Harry Giles, and JaVale McGee are the top remaining centers.
The Knicks could enter training camp with an open roster spot rather than sign a center. The front office could evaluate how the first few months of the season go and decide whether to trade for a center. The buyout market post-deadline is also an option.
It's certainly notable that New York recently explored outside options. As it's early September, there's reason to assume that's still the case.
Oh, and if you're wondering, no, Taj Gibson isn't available. He's a Charlotte Hornet, so Tom Thibodeau can't turn to one of his all-time favorite players. Let's see what Leon cooks up.