Pass or Pursue on Bleacher Report's top three 2024-25 Knicks trade targets
The season hasn't started yet, but there's already talk about who could be traded during 2024-25. There was a lot of New York Knicks speculation over the past few years, but that died down after the front office cashed in their assets for Mikal Bridges.
As a team over the first tax apron, the Knicks can't receive more salary than they send out in a trade. If New York wants to upgrade the roster before the February deadline, it will be more complicated than usual but not impossible.
Bleacher Report identified three trade targets for all 30 NBA teams. Unsurprisingly, for the Knicks, all three options are centers. New York lost Isaiah Hartenstein this summer and re-signed Precious Achiuwa. It wouldn't be shocking if a center trade happened in February, but should it involve one of the three players B/R mentioned?
Pass or Pursue: Karl-Anthony Towns
Death, taxes, and Karl-Anthony Towns being connected to the Knicks. Even after the Bridges trade, the KAT speculation hasn't stopped. Towns is a New Jersey native; more importantly, he's a CAA client. Fans know how Leon Rose operates.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz wrote that a Brunson-Bridges-Hart-Anunoby-Towns starting lineup would "rival the Boston Celtics for the best in the NBA." Notice that Julius Randle's not included; his salary would have to be part of the trade to make it work. Randle became extension-eligible on Aug. 3. If he signed an extension now, he wouldn't be eligible to be traded by the deadline.
The 28-year-old is signed through the 2027-28, which is a $61 million player option he could decline to become an unrestricted free agent. Not only would be it challenging to complete a KAT trade because of the collective bargaining agreement, but it'd strap New York financially.
The Knicks are better off sticking things out with Randle than trading for Towns.
Verdict: Pass
Pass or Pursue: Walker Kessler
New York and Utah engaged in trade conversations about Walker Kessler this summer. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Jazz turned down two first-round picks from the Knicks. The quality of the picks offered is unknown.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote that Kessler doesn't seem to be "part of the team's long-term plan." If that's true, perhaps New York and Utah will revisit trade talks midseason. As fans know, it's challenging to do business with Danny Ainge.
Kessler has a $4.8 million club option for 2025-26. If it's picked up, he'll be a restricted free agent in 2026 if he doesn't sign an extension. He's a far cheaper option than KAT. At 23 years old, Kessler has a lot of potential. He's a solid defender.
The Knicks should only consider a Kessler trade if the price is right. Sorry, Ainge. New York shouldn't give up the farm for the young center.
Verdict: Pursue
Pass or Pursue: Jonas Valanciunas
Jonas Valanciunas landed in Washington this summer as part of a sign-and-trade. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal. He went from a playoff team in the West to one of the worst teams in the East. He hasn't played in his first Wizards game, but people are already counting his days in D.C. There's not many who believe he'll be in Washington past the deadline.
Last season in New Orleans, he averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game (82 contests). Swartz wrote that the Knicks could "use his rebounding, screening and toughness either as a starter or backup to Robinson."
If New York needs to bolster its roster before what will hopefully be a deep playoff run, Valanciunas might be an option. He's on the downside of his career, but he's still productive. He averaged a double-double in 2022-23.
It will be interesting to see which direction the Knicks take. Maybe they'll be satisfied with Robinson and Achiuwa, or perhaps they're already eyeing a Valanciunas trade. He won't be trade-eligible until Dec. 15.
Verdict: Pursue