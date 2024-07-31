Knicks insider casts doubt on team's next big decision after Achiuwa signing
Precious Achiuwa is officially back. After weeks of speculation about how the New York Knicks would address their backup center need, they re-signed Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal.
Bringing the forward/center back isn't the only task the Knicks could check off this week. As of Saturday, Julius Randle will be eligible to sign an extension worth up to $181 million across four years. So far this summer, New York has inked Jalen Brunson and Tom Thibodeau to extensions, with Brunson's dominating headlines for obvious reasons.
As much as some fans want to see one happen, a Randle extension doesn't seem likely based on SNY's Ian Begley's latest report.
If Randle doesn't sign an extension, he has a $30.9 million player option for 2025-26 that he could decline next summer to become an unrestricted free agent.
Julius Randle signing Knicks extension seems unlikely after latest report
If Randle doesn't sign an extension, it doesn't mean that the 2024-25 season will be his last in New York. He could decline his player option to sign a new deal with the Knicks as a free agent.
With his extension eligibility date looming, there's been a lot of trade speculation surrounding Randle. However, as Begley previously noted, if New York were to trade Randle before the new season begins, the front office would wonder what the forward would've looked like alongside the team's new starting lineup.
Randle played well with OG Anunoby after the Dec. 30 trade, but he hasn't shared the floor with Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. There's also Mikal Bridges, the Knicks' new small forward.
It's too soon to move on from Randle. New York made its big swing for Bridges without giving up the All-Star forward. He's coming off shoulder surgery but will be ready for training camp. Maybe it's because he was sidelined for the second half of the season, but too many people have counted Randle out.
Once again, Randle and the Knicks not agreeing to an extension doesn't mean he's headed for the door. Let's see how this plays out.