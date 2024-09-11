The Knicks could flame out in playoffs again if they don't address this major issue
The New York Knicks did the unthinkable this summer when they traded for Mikal Bridges. The front office pushed its chips in for the perfect role player, not a superstar. New York made the playoffs the past two years, but now, the team is a genuine contender.
Even with the upgraded Knicks roster, there's still a hole that must be addressed. It's not the backup point guard position, which was a weakness after Immanuel Quickley was traded. Instead, it pertains to New York's most significant offseason loss.
The Knicks couldn't offer Isaiah Hartenstein more money than other interested teams, so he left New York. He signed a three-year, $87 million deal with Oklahoma City. There shouldn't be one Knicks fan who blames him for doing what's best for his career.
New York couldn't fully replace Hartenstein, but the team did re-sign Precious Achiuwa. The former Raptor is an underrated backup, but he's not the needle-mover the Knicks need.
Knicks' frontcourt depth could turn into a bigger issue than expected
Mitchell Robinson is the starting center, Achiuwa is his backup, and Jericho Sims is the third-string center. Robinson was New York's starter before he underwent ankle surgery last December. He was on a tear before he got injured. He's limited offensively, but his rim-protecting and rebounding are key.
The biggest concern about Robinson is his injury history. He underwent minor ankle surgery and missed part of the postseason. There has been some speculation about his status entering the new season. Will he be available for opening night against the Celtics? If he is, will he be able to stay healthy?
If Robinson is hurt, what will the Knicks do? Sign another center? Trade for one? Or will they do so without Robinson getting injured?
New York could use its open roster spot on another big man, but the front office could wait to address the issue before the trade deadline. ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned Robert Williams III as a potential Knicks target, but he has a far lengthier injury history than Robinson.
Tom Thibodeau could play Julius Randle and OG Anunoby at center to help ease Robinson's workload and give Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo more minutes. However, that strategy could flame out in the postseason.
Leon Rose isn't satisfied with the center position, or he and the front office wouldn't be exploring additional options. He didn't send the Nets several first-round picks to come up short in the second round of the playoffs again. Trust Leon to put the Knicks in the best position to succeed.