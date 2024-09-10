Insider's Knicks trade prediction comes with major risk that can't be ignored
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the New York Knicks need another center. It's been over two months since Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Thunder. The Knicks explored their options before they re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal.
Mitchell Robinson is the starter, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to start the season after undergoing minor ankle surgery at the end of last season. He also had ankle surgery last December. His injury history is troubling, especially for a contending team.
Achiuwa is presumably Robinson's backup, followed by Jericho Sims. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby could also spend time at the five.
If Robinson misses time, the Knicks will be spread thin. Achiuwa is a solid backup but not a conventional center. Sims has a lot to prove. Running small with Randle and Anunoby isn't a long-term solution. There is a reason why New York is still exploring the market.
Windhorst thinks Knicks will monitor status of injury-prone center
On Monday's edition of ESPN's NBA Today, the crew discussed expectations for the 2024-25 Knicks. Brian Windhorst said he thinks New York's roster is "a little bit incomplete."
"From an X and Os standpoint, they are a little bit short at center. They lost Isaiah Hartenstein. They have to rely on Mitchell Robinson, who has been terrific, but he's been a little injury-prone. Let's keep an eye on what they do from a trade standpoint as the season goes along."
Windhorst mentioned Walker Kessler, a young center the Knicks were interested in earlier this summer. He acknowledged that agreeing to a deal with the Jazz is challenging. Windhorst also mentioned another Western Conference center as an option.
"I would say any team looking for a center is going to watch Robert Williams closely this year. After the Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan and they've got DeAndre Ayton, who's probably not very tradable on their roster, I don't know where Robert Williams fits. I think the Knicks will be among the teams monitoring him."
On ESPN Today, Zach Lowe mentioned Randle's future, and whether or not he'll fit in with New York. On his podcast, he recently discussed scenarios involving the Knicks trading Randle for a rotational center.
If New York discusses Randle trades before the deadline (and that's not a given), it'd be a risk to seriously consider acquiring Williams. He's more injury-prone than Robinson. The 26-year-old played six games with Portland last season before his season-ending knee surgery. In 2022-23, Williams played 35 games with the Celtics.
Windhorst is right, though. The Knicks will probably monitor Williams. The center's first half of the season will be telling. If he stays healthy, there will be interested teams. There is a difference between monitoring a player and trading for him.
Hopefully, Robinson and Williams stay healthy in 2024-25, but New York doesn't need the former.