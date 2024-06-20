Julius Randle's latest shoulder update is exactly what Knicks fans need to hear
It's been almost five months since Julius Randle last played in a basketball game for the New York Knicks. He dislocated his shoulder on January 27 against the Heat. Although he rehabbed and worked for two months to return in time for the playoffs, Randle had no choice but to have surgery.
He watched from the sidelines as the Knicks beat the Sixers in the first round and came up short against the Pacers in the second. New York missed Randle's physicality.
The 29-year-old has one season left on the deal he signed in 2021, meaning he'll be eligible to sign an extension this summer. Because of the potential extension and his changed representation to WME Sports, there's been speculation about Randle's future with the Knicks. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported the organization isn't trying to trade him but knows a deal could happen if it's for the right player.
If Randle had it his way, he'd stay in New York. He recently reiterated his desire to help the team win a championship. The Knicks have a much higher shot of doing so than when he signed in 2019.
If he isn't traded, he'll be ready to go when the 2024-25 season starts.
Julius Randle's latest shoulder update will give Knicks fans a boost
Randle was recently a guest on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, where he gave another update on his shoulder.
Shoulder injuries can be tricky, which is why the forward didn't return in time for the playoffs. He could've further injured his shoulder if he had returned. Not only would Randle not have been at 100 percent, but he would've put his career in jeopardy.
He doesn't have a lengthy injury history. From 2020-23, he played in at least 71 games every season. At the end of the 2022-23 regular season, Randle sprained his ankle against the Heat and missed the final five games before the playoffs. He re-injured the same ankle in the postseason.
Hopefully, Randle and the Knicks will have better injury luck in 2024-25. The basketball gods weren't on their side this past season -- that's for sure.