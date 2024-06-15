3 Moves the Knicks could decline to make during busy 2024 offseason
2. Extending Julius Randle
Julius Randle signed a four-year extension three years ago and is due for another this summer. He changed representation last summer, leaving CAA for WME Sports. Many speculated the agency switch meant a trade would happen, but he remained on the team for the 2023-24 season and has reiterated his desire to stay in New York.
He signed at a discount in 2021 and might not be willing to do the same this summer. Randle will be eligible to sign a new deal worth up to $181.5 million over four years. He'd first have to decline his player option for the 2025-26 season, but if he signs for the right number, that shouldn't be an issue.
The new collective bargaining agreement could make a potential Randle extension difficult. The Knicks might not be able to stay under the first tax apron, and that's without factoring in a Randle extension. If he wants the full amount he's eligible to sign for, New York could decline to extend him.
If the two sides don't agree to a deal, it won't automatically mean Randle is on the way out, but it would be telling.