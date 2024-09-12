Jayson Tatum's prediction for Knicks season is opposite of what you think
The offseason talk has been about which Eastern Conference teams can catch up to the Celtics. After winning the 2024 title, Boston will return its starters and most of its depth. It won't be easy for a team like the New York Knicks to dethrone the Celtics as conference champions.
Boston is the favorite to raise another banner, but the East got stronger. New York traded for Mikal Bridges and re-signed OG Anunoby. Philadelphia signed Paul George. Indiana re-signed Pascal Siakam. Orlando signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The Knicks finished second in the conference last season with a 50-32 record, a whopping 14 games behind the 64-18 Celtics. New York should be able to close that gap; at least, Jayson Tatum thinks so.
On Wednesday, Tatum was a guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' The host asked Tatum a series of questions, including if the Boston star thinks New York will win more or less than 50 games in 2024-25.
Jayson Tatum thinks the Knicks will win "a few more" than 50 games
Fallon is a Knicks fan, so he was excited after Tatum said he thinks New York will win more than 50 games. Maybe Tatum was being nice to Fallon, or perhaps he truly believes the Knicks will be better next season.
Tatum and the Celtics won't have to wait long to play the new-look Knicks. The NBA decided to send New York to Boston for opening night. There isn't a better matchup to start the season with than that one.
The Knicks were one win away from playing in the Celtics in the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals but came up short to the Pacers, who Boston swept. New York was without Anunoby, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic. If the Knicks advanced, they would've been without Jalen Brunson, who fractured his hand in Game 7.
Maybe things will be different in 2025. A New York-Boston playoff matchup would be electric. They should finish at the top of the East again. The Knicks have the best defensive wing duo in the league, and the Celtics have the best offensive wing duo.
Tatum might regret his prediction, but that's not because it won't come true. New York can win over 50 games and represent the East in the NBA Finals. It's not out of the realm of possibility. If there's a team that can eliminate the Celtics, it's the Knicks.