Top 3 best-case scenarios for highly anticipated New York Knicks season
The absolute best-case scenario: Winning the title
Some might think that a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals will be a win for the Knicks. The last time they made it that far was in 2000, which would be an accomplishment. However, this team is good enough not only to make it to the NBA Finals but also to win a title.
Boston is the reigning champion and could win back-to-back titles (as painful as that'd be), but the East got stronger this offseason. New York has the strength to beat Boston in the ECF if both teams are the last standing in the conference. A Knicks-Celtics series would be epic.
The last time New York was in the NBA Finals was in the 1990s (99). The following season was the closest the Knicks got to returning to the league's biggest stage. There have been far more disappointing seasons than successful ones, but things changed when Leon Rose took over in 2020. Suddenly, snapping the 50+ year title drought is no longer an unrealistic dream.
New York went from a laughingstock to a contender in a few years. Three years ago, the NBA Finals seemed far out of reach for the Knicks, but that's no longer true. Many people doubt that New York will make it past the second round, but those people don't want to admit the truth. At full strength, the Knicks are scary good!