Jalen Brunson uses his Knicks superiority to expertly roast Mikal Bridges

Taylor Rooks: "Mikal Bridges had something…'Ask Jalen why his name's Dome-ian Lillard' 🤣 I think it has something to do w/ the size of your head?"



Jalen Brunson: "…I can't believe that's gonna go out now…Mikal looks like ET…Mikal's still on the Nets, that's enough roasting" pic.twitter.com/tVywPnZTg1