Jalen Brunson makes Knicks fans love him even more by calling Reggie Miller out
Is there a New York Knicks fan out there who actually likes Reggie Miller? That person may not exist. The dislike for Reggie stems back to the '90s playoffs, but it continues today, partly because Knicks fans don't forget much and partly because he loves to bring up New York.
Look at the 2024 playoffs for an example. Miller called Game 2 between the Knicks and Pacers in the second round. Before traveling to New York, Reggie called himself the 'bogeyman,' when he got to MSG, he said he owned the city and the building.
His feelings were hurt when Josh Hart approached him and poked fun at the 'F--- you, Reggie' crowd chants. As a recent guest on Mark Jackson's podcast, Miller said Hart shouldn't have said that. He also acted innocent and said he didn't understand why so much hate was directed at him because he was doing his job.
Jalen Brunson responds to Reggie Miller's anti-Knicks rant
In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Brunson offered his thoughts about what Reggie said.
Brunson's response was spot-on. Reggie made the game about himself before it even started. If you can't take it, don't dish it out. Did he think the most passionate fans in the league wouldn't clap back at him?
Miller was given an opportunity to explain himself, as Brunson invited him to chat on his "Roommates Show" podcast.
Brunson and Hart have had a tremendous lineup of guests this offseason, like Patrick Ewing, Tom Thibodeau, and Jay Wright. The dynamic will be interesting if Reggie agrees to join the show, even if it's not for a whole episode. Brunson agreed that Hart shouldn't have walked over to Miller at the end of Game 2, but Hart likely would do it again if he had the chance.
It's all in good fun. You didn't see Hart whine about Reggie's Instagram post after the Pacers beat the Knicks in Game 7. It is what it is.