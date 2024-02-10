Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Pacers Feb. 10
Jalen Brunson missed the Knicks' game against the Mavericks on Thursday.
The New York Knicks are limping their way (literally) to the All-Star break. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Isaiah Hartenstein are all out for Saturday's matchup against Indiana, and New York could be without Jalen Brunson, too.
Luckily for the Knicks, they traded for two rotation players on Thursday. Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic went from being on the worst team in the Eastern Conference to one of the best. That duo is expected to make their debuts on Saturday at the Garden. New York (especially Josh Hart) desperately needs them.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
Jalen Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available.
Isaiah Hartenstein's status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) is listed as out.
Jericho Sims' status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
Jericho Sims (illness) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Jericho Sims is out.
Alec Burks' status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
Alec Burks is expected to play on Saturday.
Bojan Bogdanovic's status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
Bojan Bogdanovic is expected to play on Saturday.
Tyrese Haliburton's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Jericho Sims (illness) are questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available. Jericho Sims is out.
Pacers injury report
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Jalen Smith (back), and Doug McDermott (trade) are questionable.
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton and Doug McDermott are available. Jalen Smith is out.
Projected starting five for tonight's game
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will go on a quick two-game road trip before finally making it to the All-Star break (Feb. 15-21).
Feb. 12 at Houston
Feb. 14 at Orlando
Feb. 22 at Philadelphia
Feb. 24 vs. Boston
Feb. 26 vs. Detroit