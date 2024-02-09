When are Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic going to make their Knicks debuts?
The Knicks acquired Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic on Thursday.
The New York Knicks flipped one rotation player (Quentin Grimes) into two (Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic) on Thursday before the trade deadline. Fans are already anticipating Burks and Bogdanovic's debut, but there's more of an urgency for both players to play because of New York's injuries.
New York is down Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson for the foreseeable future. Jalen Brunson missed Thursday's game after he rolled his ankle on Tuesday. Isaiah Hartenstein missed the second half of Thursday's matchup because of a sore Achilles. Jericho Sims didn't play because of an illness. Taj Gibson and Charlie Brown Jr. each played 22 minutes against Dallas.
In case it isn't clear, the Knicks need reinforcements. All-Star break is looming, but New York still has three games left to play before having a week off. The sooner that Burks and Bogdanovic can play, the better.
When is Alec Burks going to make his 2023-24 Knicks debut?
Burks averaged 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game with the Pistons this season. His final game with Detroit came on Feb. 7 in a win over Sacramento, where he scored 25 points (5-of-7 from three) in 28 minutes.
The 32-year-old is healthy and ready to go. Burks is expected to begin his second Knicks stint on Saturday when New York hosts Indiana.
When is Bojan Bogdanovic going to make his Knicks debut?
Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game with Detroit this season. He last played on Feb. 4 in a loss to the Magic, where he had an off night, shooting 1-of-7 from three for 11 points. A calf injury forced him to miss the Pistons' win over the Kings on Wednesday.
He didn't make his season debut until Dec. 2 because of a calf strain. Although he sat out his final game as a Piston, he's expected to make his Knicks debut on Saturday.
Josh Hart has already made it known that he's ready for his new teammates to take the court, and he won't have to wait long.