Is Tyrese Haliburton playing today? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Pacers May 12
The New York Knicks fought hard on Friday in Indiana but lost 111-106. It was the first postseason game OG Anunoby has missed this season, and unfortunately, he won't be active in Game 4 as he recovers from a hamstring injury he suffered in Game 2.
New York has had no choice but to embrace its next man-up mentality. Alec Burks was a great example in Game 3, as he previously played only one minute in the playoffs. He finished with 14 points (4-of-6 from the field) in 21 minutes.
Jalen Brunson entered Game 3 as questionable after he hurt his foot in Game 2, but he played. It was apparent he was still experiencing some discomfort. Entering Game 4, Tyrese Haliburton's status is uncertain. He's been dealing with back spasms and hurt his ankle on Friday.
Tyrese Haliburton's status for today's game vs. Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton (back and ankle) is listed as questionable. He seemed to be in a lot of pain after Indiana's win on Friday.
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
Jalen Brunson's status for today's game vs. Pacers
Jalen Brunson (foot) isn't on the injury report. He was questionable before Game 3 but was upgraded to active.
OG Anunoby's status for today's game vs. Pacers
OG Anunoby (hamstring) is out. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Anunoby not only would miss both games in Indiana but could also miss more.
Knicks injury report
OG Anunoby (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Julius Randle (shoulder), and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) are out.
Pacers injury report
Tyrese Haliburton (back and ankle) and Aaron Nesmith (right shoulder soreness) are questionable. Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) is out.
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith are available.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
Date and time for Knicks-Pacers Game 5
The series will return to MSG on May 14 for Game 5. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on TNT.