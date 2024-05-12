Is Tyrese Haliburton playing today? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Pacers May 12

#Pacers take Game 3 from Knicks, 111-106. Tyrese Haliburton said he was hurting after the game and it showed leaving the podium. Head to https://t.co/33Ugb8JEvw for plenty of playoff coverage via @DustinDopirak ---> https://t.co/sxH31XAeZG pic.twitter.com/sfRPoDsPiv