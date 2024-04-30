Is Mitchell Robinson playing tonight? Knicks-Sixers injury update for April 30
Mitchell Robinson missed Game 4.
The New York Knicks played the fourth quarter of Game 4 without Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson. Hartenstein picked up five fouls in the third quarter and Robinson didn't play after he re-injured his left ankle in Game 3. OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa stepped up to lock Joel Embiid up down the stretch.
New York needs to end it in Game 5, or else the team will have to travel back to Philadelphia. Indiana is up 3-1 over Milwaukee, and the Pacers could also end their series on Tuesday. The Knicks and Pacers are one win away from clashing in the second round. A New York loss and Indiana win would give the Pacers extra time to rest and prepare for the semifinals.
Having Robinson back in the lineup will increase the Knicks' chances of a victory. It's a good sign that he warmed up on Sunday, even though he didn't get the green light to play. Hopefully, the four days of rest were enough for the big man to recover.
Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
Jalen Brunson (knee) is probable.
Bojan Bogdanovic's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) is out. He left Game 4 with a left foot contusion.
Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid (left knee) is listed as questionable. He's been questionable for all five games but hasn't missed one.
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (knee) and Jericho Sims (knee) are probable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable. Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out.
Sixers injury report
Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable. Robert Covington (knee) is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein
Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Knicks-Sixers Game 6 date and schedule
If New York loses Game 5, Philadelphia will host Game 6 on Thursday, May 2. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.