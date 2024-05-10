Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Knicks-Pacers playoff injury update for May 10
The New York Knicks have a 2-0 lead over Indiana, but the Game 3 lineup will look much different than it did in Game 1. Mitchell Robinson is out for at least six weeks with a "stress injury" to his ankle, and OG Anunoby is out for Friday's matchup after he injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Game 2.
Brunson wasn't at 100 percent entering the semifinals, and that percentage dipped after he hurt his foot in Game 2. He missed the last few minutes of the first quarter and the entire second quarter, and it seemed he wouldn't return. Brunson was back on the floor warming up for the second half, scoring 24 of his 29 points.
After the Knicks' 130-121 win, Brunson said he was "all good" and that he didn't get any imaging done on his foot.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
Jalen Brunson (right foot) is listed as questionable. Fans can assume that Brunson will be upgraded to active, as there's a slim chance he'd miss a playoff game.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is expected to play.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Pacers
OG Anunoby (hamstring) is out. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said he's heard it's "unlikely" that Anunoby will be available for Game 4 on Sunday.
Tyrese Haliburton's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Tyrese Haliburton (back) is listed as questionable.
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (foot) is questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) are out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is expected to play.
Pacers injury report
Tyrese Haliburton (back) is questionable. Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
Date and time for Knicks-Pacers Game 4
Indiana will host Game 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, May 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.