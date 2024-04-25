Is De'Anthony Melton playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks-Sixers April 25
The Knicks are in Philadelphia for Game 3.
After defending home court in Games 1 and 2, the New York Knicks are in Philadelphia with a 2-0 lead over the Sixers.
Philadelphia is 0-14 when down 0-2 in a series. Hopefully, that streak will extend to 0-15, but first, New York needs to take care of business on the road. Jalen Brunson struggled offensively in the first two games, so it'd be nice to see him get into a rhythm in Game 3. It helps that Wells Fargo Center is a court he's familiar with from his Villanova days.
Joel Embiid believes his team will come back to win the series. The Sixers are expected to get a considerable boost in Game 3 from a guard who missed 44 regular-season games with a recurring lumbar spine injury. Knicks fans shouldn't overlook the impact he could make.
De'Anthony Melton's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
De'Anthony Melton (back) is listed as questionable. He played in only 38 regular-season games for the Sixers (33 starts), averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest. He shot 38.6% from the field and 36% from three.
Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) is listed as questionable. He was listed as questionable ahead of Games 1 and 2, but played. He's also been dealing with some sort of left eye complication.
Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) is listed as questionable. If he doesn't play, expect to see Jericho Sims in the rotation.
Knicks injury report
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder) is out.
Sixers injury report
Joel Embiid (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) are questionable. Robert Covington (knee) is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson
Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Knicks-Sixers Game 4 date and schedule
On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (ABC), New York and Philadelphia will tip off for Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center.