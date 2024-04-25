Daily Knicks
Is De'Anthony Melton playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks-Sixers April 25

The Knicks are in Philadelphia for Game 3.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Philadelphia Sixers, De'Anthony Melton
New York Knicks, Philadelphia Sixers, De'Anthony Melton / Tim Nwachukwu/GettyImages
After defending home court in Games 1 and 2, the New York Knicks are in Philadelphia with a 2-0 lead over the Sixers.

Philadelphia is 0-14 when down 0-2 in a series. Hopefully, that streak will extend to 0-15, but first, New York needs to take care of business on the road. Jalen Brunson struggled offensively in the first two games, so it'd be nice to see him get into a rhythm in Game 3. It helps that Wells Fargo Center is a court he's familiar with from his Villanova days.

Joel Embiid believes his team will come back to win the series. The Sixers are expected to get a considerable boost in Game 3 from a guard who missed 44 regular-season games with a recurring lumbar spine injury. Knicks fans shouldn't overlook the impact he could make.

De'Anthony Melton's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

De'Anthony Melton (back) is listed as questionable. He played in only 38 regular-season games for the Sixers (33 starts), averaging 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest. He shot 38.6% from the field and 36% from three.

Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) is listed as questionable. He was listed as questionable ahead of Games 1 and 2, but played. He's also been dealing with some sort of left eye complication.

Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers

Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) is listed as questionable. If he doesn't play, expect to see Jericho Sims in the rotation.

Knicks injury report

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder) is out.

Sixers injury report

Joel Embiid (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) are questionable. Robert Covington (knee) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson

Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Knicks-Sixers Game 4 date and schedule

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (ABC), New York and Philadelphia will tip off for Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center.

