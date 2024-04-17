How to watch Knicks' eventual first-round playoff opponent in Play-In Tournament
The Knicks will play the winner of the Sixers-Heat Play-In Tournament game.
Because the New York Knicks secured the No. 2 seed in the East on the final day of the 2023-24 regular season, the team doesn't yet know who they'll play in the first round of the playoffs. It'll either be the Sixers or the Heat, who will square off on Wednesday in the Play-In Tournament. The winner will be the No. 7 seed.
The loser will play the winner of the No. 9 Hawks versus No. 10 Bulls game, and whichever team wins that will be the No. 8 seed in the postseason.
The Miami-Philadelphia game should be great. Joel Embiid missed the Sixers' last game of the regular season as a "precautionary measure," and he's expected to play against the Heat. When it's time for the postseason, Jimmy Butler turns into a monster. Erik Spoelstra is an all-time coach for a reason.
It's tough to determine who the Knicks should prefer to play in the first round, as both teams will be challenging matchups. If New York played Miami, the Knicks would have a chance to get back at the Heat for sending them home last year. If New York played Philadelphia, the Knicks would have the opportunity to send a hated division rival home.
How to watch Heat at Sixers Play-In Tournament matchup
Heat-Sixers will be televised on ESPN, with the tip-off slated for 5 p.m. ET. If you're looking for a streaming service, fuboTV offers a free seven-day trial for new users.
Knicks' regular season record against Sixers
New York went 3-1 against Philadelphia during the regular season.
Knicks' regular season record against Heat
New York went 2-1 against Miami during the regular season.
Knicks' first-round playoff schedule
New York's full first-round schedule hasn't been released yet, but the Knicks will play Game 1 on Saturday, April 20 at MSG. The team will also have homecourt advantage if they advance to the second round.