Every team to win the NBA Las Vegas Summer League (what about the Knicks?)
July is important in the NBA for two reasons: Free agency and Summer League. There are non-Vegas Summer Leagues, like Salt Lake City and the California Classic Summer League, but Las Vegas is the event to be at. For New York Knicks fans, it's the only Summer League to pay close attention to, considering the Knicks don't participate in the other leagues.
Last year's Summer League was uneventful for New York fans after the team went without a pick in the 2023 draft, but this year will be different. The Knicks walked away with four rookies: No. 25 Pacome Dadiet, No. 34 Tyler Kolek, No. 56 Kevin McCullar Jr., and No. 58 Ariel Hukporti. Lithuania failed to qualify for the Olympics, so 2021 draft-and-stash pick Rokas Jokubaitis will also suit up for the Summer Knicks.
Have the Knicks ever won NBA Las Vegas Summer League?
The Knicks have yet to be crowned champions of the Las Vegas Summer League. In 2022, they made it to the championship but fell short against the Trail Blazers.
When did NBA Las Vegas Summer League start?
The first Summer League was held in Las Vegas in 2004, and this year marks its 20th anniversary. The top Summer League used to be held in Boston, but the 2004 Democratic National Convention (hotels were all booked for the political occasion) pushed Warren LeGarie to create Summer League in Vegas (subscription required).
Best NBA Las Vegas Summer League records from 2004 to 2012
From 2004 to 2012, there were no official champions of Vegas Summer League. Here's a look at the teams with the best records from each year within that span (including the Knicks!):
2004: Wizards 4-1 record
2005: Cavaliers 6-0 record (Knicks' first Summer League in Vegas)
2006: Rockets 5-0
2007: Knicks 4-0 (Shoutout Nate Robinson!)
2008: Nuggets, Warriors, and Bucks 4-1
2009: Rockets and Grizzlies 5-0
2010: Spurs and Raptors 5-0
2011: Canceled because of looming lockout
2012: Warriors 5-0
Full list of NBA Summer League winners since 2013
Here's the teams who have been crowned Summer League champions:
2013: Warriors 7-0
2014: Kings 6-1
2015: Spurs 6-1
2016: Bulls 7-0
2017: Lakers 6-2
2018: Trail Blazers 7-0
2019: Grizzlies 6-1 (beat Wolves who were also 6-1)
2020: Canceled because of COVID-19
2021: Kings 5-0
2022: Trail Blazers 4-1 (beat the Knicks)
2023: Cavaliers 6-0
Knicks' full NBA Las Vegas Summer League roster and schedule
For a look at the updated roster and schedule, click here.