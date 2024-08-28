Celtics legend compliments Knicks' offseason, but doesn't think they did enough
If the New York Knicks finish second in the East again in 2024-25, that'd be a win. However, they should set their sights even higher. Some might deem it impossible, but New York could overcome the reigning NBA champions.
Even the NBA couldn't wait to watch the first Knicks-Celtics matchup, so they're sending New York to Boston for opening night. It could be the first preview of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals.
The Knicks and Sixers bolstered their rosters this offseason to catch up to the Celtics. New York traded for Mikal Bridges. He isn't a star, but he's a perfect fit in Tom Thibodeau's system and should have a career year. The Knicks re-signed OG Anunoby but lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Even with his departure, New York is still in a great position entering the new season.
On the 'Ticket & The Truth' podcast, Kevin Garnett said he thinks the Knicks are "trying to do something special" but that the Celtics will stand in their way.
Kevin Garnett predicts Knicks will finish No. 2 in the East behind the Celtics
Garnett said that Boston "set the precedent" in the East and the league. He isn't wrong. As the 2024 NBA champions, the Celtics are the standard entering next season, especially because their core will return.
In 2023-24, Boston finished with a 64-18 record, while New York finished 14 games back with a 50-32 record. There was no battle for the East; the Celtics dominated all season. There shouldn't be that large of a gap in 2024-25. It wouldn't be surprising if the Knicks are on the Celtics' heels.
Until Boston relinquishes its crown, they'll be the team to beat. Even though many believe the Celtics will repeat (including KG), it'll be easier said than done. If the Knicks stay healthy, they'll be a real threat, as will the Sixers. Don't forget about the Bucks, Pacers, and Cavaliers.
New York has a lot to prove next season, but a championship isn't as far out of reach as some think it might be. Watch out for the Knicks.