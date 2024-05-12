Beloved Knicks superfan keeps the faith alive even after demoralizing Game 4 loss
There was nothing positive about the New York Knicks' 121-89 Game 4 loss to the Pacers. Well, maybe you can count Knicks starters getting unexpected rest as a positive. It was ugly from start to finish. Most of New York's postseason games have been thrilling, but Sunday's was a dud.
The silver lining is that the series is not over; it's tied 2-2. The Knicks and Pacers each won two games at home. If the series goes to Game 7, it'll be in New York. There's a reason why homecourt advantage is so significant.
As Ben Stiller said, "unfortunately," the Pacers have to return to NYC. If Stiller's prediction is true, the Knicks will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 24 years.
Ben Stiller says Knicks will win series even after Game 2 blowout loss
Listen, Stiller is a superfan. He'd still believe even if the Knicks were down 3-1 in the series. It's not over until it's over.
Luckily, New York is in a better position than you'd think. Even without OG Anunoby (who could miss the rest of the series), Game 3 came down to the final minute. It took an unprecedented Andrew Nembhard three-pointer to change the outcome. Unfortunately, on Sunday, the Knicks looked every bit as tired as you'd expect a shorthanded team to be in its 10th playoff game.
Between now and the Game 5 tip, New York will sit in the disappointment. It's reasonable to assume that the team wouldn't have lost by 32 on Sunday with a healthy Knicks roster. However, you can bet that Jalen Brunson and Co. aren't using that as an excuse. New York wouldn't be where it is now if that was the case.
The Knicks believe they will still win the series, and so should fans, especially the ones who pack the stands for Game 5 on Tuesday. You know Stiller will be sitting courtside in his usual spot, and Legends Row will be packed with former players. Even Kendrick Perkins will be there!
Don't give up hope. It doesn't matter how ugly of a loss it was. New York has to keep its head up and move on. It's not too late to change the narrative.