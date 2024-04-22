Are Embiid and Maxey playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks-Sixers April 22
Game 2 is on Monday at MSG.
The Knicks' best player had an unusual off night in Game 1 against the Sixers, but New York still came up victorious with the 111-104 win. Miles McBride, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson stepped up in different ways as Jalen Brunson shot 8-of-26 from the field.
There was speculation about Joel Embiid's status entering the first-round series. He underwent surgery in February to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee and returned at the end of the regular season. Embiid looked off in the Sixers' Play-In Tournament win over the Heat last Wednesday but looked much different in the first half of Saturday's Game 1 at MSG.
Before halftime, Embiid threw himself an alley-oop off the backboard. When he came down, he landed awkwardly on his left knee. He walked gingerly off the court but was back in the second half. The star center didn't look like the same player, though. After New York's win, Embiid didn't speak to the media.
Philadelphia's at risk of going down 0-2 in the series, and it doesn't help the Sixers' case that Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are questionable for Game 2.
Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
Tyrese Maxey's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Tyrese Maxey (illness) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Tyrese Maxey is available.
Knicks injury report
Julius Randle (shoulder) is out.
Sixers injury report
Joel Embiid (left knee recovery) and Tyrese Maxey (illness) are questionable. De'Anthony Melton (back) and Robert Covington (knee) are out.
UPDATE: Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are available.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein
Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Knicks-Sixers Game 3 date and schedule
Game 3 will be in Philadelphia on Thursday, April 25. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.