3 Players the Knicks could draft in second round after adding another pick
The New York Knicks started the 2024 NBA Draft with one second-round pick but ended the first night with two picks after a series of trades. Along with the No. 38 pick, the Knicks have the No. 51 selection. Leon Rose and Co. will decide whether or not they keep those picks.
New York had two first-round selections but walked away from night one with only one player. Pacome Dadiet is an 18-year-old forward who said he won't be a draft-and-stash pick, but he won't be a regular fixture in Tom Thibodeau's rotation anytime soon. In case it hasn't been made clear the past few days, the Knicks prioritize winning now.
If the front office keeps both (or one) of its second-round picks, they could select the most polarizing player in the draft.
3 players the Knicks could target in second round of 2024 draft
Bronny James
Hear me out. Should the Knicks draft Bronny James to make a run at LeBron James, hoping he'll sign a veteran minimum deal? No. Could it happen? Maybe.
Now that they have an extra second-round pick, maybe New York will step up and select Bronny if he's still on the board at No. 51. It's rumored that whichever team drafts him could lure LeBron to town, as he's said several times he wants to play with his son before he retires.
After Bronny declared for the draft, he received a lot of criticism. He received even more criticism when he left his name in the draft rather than return to college. Nepotism has been a hot topic, but the six-foot-two guard impressed at the draft combine. At the very least, Bronny has the tools to be a solid role player. His NBA player comp is Miles McBride, someone Knicks fans and Tom Thibodeau love.
Bronny isn't a player New York should necessarily target in the second round, but you never know what will happen.
Kyle Filipowski
In many mock drafts, Kyle Filipowski was a lottery pick. Not only did he fall out of the top 14, but his name wasn't announced in the first round. Entering night two of the draft, he's the top prospect.
The 20-year-old forward spent two seasons at Duke. In his second season, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 34.8% from deep.
Maybe his negative wingspan is part of why he fell to the second round, as that's uncommon for NBA players. Maybe his on-court antics had something to do with it, too, but his fallen draft stock shouldn't stop the Knicks from drafting him if he's still on the board at No. 38. He's one of the more well-rounded prospects in the draft class and would boost New York's frontcourt depth.
Tyler Smith
Speaking of frontcourt depth, Tyler Smith is still on the board entering the second round. The six-foot-11 forward spent the 2023-24 season with G League Ignite. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.4% from three.
Smith worked out for the Knicks before the draft, and if he's still available, he could be their selection. He's a versatile forward with a nice shot and a seven-foot-one wingspan, so it's surprising his name wasn't called in the first round, but it could turn into New York's gain.