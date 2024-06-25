Daily Knicks
Fansided

3 Centers the Knicks could select in 2024 NBA Draft to boost frontcourt depth

The Knicks have three picks in the 2024 draft.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Zach Edey
New York Knicks, Zach Edey / Mitchell Layton/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

2. Duke's Kyle Filipowski

Kyle Filipowski is kind of a wildcard prospect. In some mock drafts, he's gone in the top 10. In others, he's a late first-round pick. It was assumed Filipowski would be a one-and-done prospect after his first season as a Blue Devil, but he returned and upped his draft stock.

The six-foot-eleven forward/center averaged a career-best 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game in his second season at Duke. He also shot a career-high 50.5% from the field and 34.8% from three.

Filipowski isn't like New York's other centers on the roster, but that could play in his favor. He's a good shooter, ball-handler, and passer, which isn't typical for a Thibodeau big man. He's not a good rim protector, but that's a weakness he can work on.

If the 20-year-old is still available when the Knicks make their pick, they could select a former Duke player for the third time in six years. Filipowski could turn into an eventual starter but could be a valuable backup in the meantime.

Home/Knicks Draft