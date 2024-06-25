3 Centers the Knicks could select in 2024 NBA Draft to boost frontcourt depth
2. Duke's Kyle Filipowski
Kyle Filipowski is kind of a wildcard prospect. In some mock drafts, he's gone in the top 10. In others, he's a late first-round pick. It was assumed Filipowski would be a one-and-done prospect after his first season as a Blue Devil, but he returned and upped his draft stock.
The six-foot-eleven forward/center averaged a career-best 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game in his second season at Duke. He also shot a career-high 50.5% from the field and 34.8% from three.
Filipowski isn't like New York's other centers on the roster, but that could play in his favor. He's a good shooter, ball-handler, and passer, which isn't typical for a Thibodeau big man. He's not a good rim protector, but that's a weakness he can work on.
If the 20-year-old is still available when the Knicks make their pick, they could select a former Duke player for the third time in six years. Filipowski could turn into an eventual starter but could be a valuable backup in the meantime.