Knicks draft forward Pacome Dadiet in surprise move: Instant reaction and analysis
The New York Knicks began the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft with two first-round picks (Nos. 24 and 25), but as expected, didn't stay in place. New York traded the No. 24 pick to Washington for the No. 26 and 51 picks and proceeded to draft forward Pacome Dadiet at No. 25.
The 18-year-old Frenchman played for Ratiopharm Ulm in 2023-24, averaging 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field.
The Knicks need frontcourt depth, especially after going without a pick in the 2023 draft. Fans suspect he'll be a draft-and-stash pick, but that hasn't been confirmed.
Even though Dadiet won't step in and be part of Tom Thibodeau's rotation, he shot up draft boards (hence why the Knicks selected him).
Dadiet isn't the forward that fans thought New York would select, as Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Dunn were still on the board, but there's a method to Leon Rose's madness.