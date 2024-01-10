3 Knicks who have benefited the most from OG Anunoby trade
OG Anunoby is just what the Knicks needed.
1. Julius Randle
Julius Randle was already on a tear before New York traded for Anunoby, but the wing's arrival has made the star's life easier. Anunoby helps with the Knicks' spacing, opening up the post for Randle.
When Randle's going downhill, it's hard to stop him, regardless of what Deni Avdija says. He's averaging 30.3 points on 50.6% shooting from the field since Anunoby's arrival. Even when Randle finished with eight points against the Sixers, the Knicks still won by 36, which speaks volumes about Anunoby's presence.
Randle's usage rate has jumped up since the trade, which was expected after losing Barrett. That isn't something Knicks fans should be mad about, especially because of how Randle's looked. Having a player who can drop 30+ points on any given night is not bad.
Although Randle's name was somehow excluded from the first round of All-Star fan returns, he has a good shot at being selected as a reserve for the second straight year. He could be another All-NBA player, too. Maybe, just maybe, the way he's been playing since the trade will help him stand out even more. He doesn't play for the accolades, but he deserves them.