Early All-Star returns proves Julius Randle-Knicks disrespect is very real
Julius Randle deserves to be an All-Star.
New York Knicks fans, let this be your reminder to vote for All-Star. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle both have solid cases to go to Indianapolis, but somehow, one of their names isn't on the first All-Star fan returns.
Remember that fans have a 50% say in who is selected as All-Star starters, while media and players each have a 25% say. NBA coaches select reserves, so fan returns don't mean that Brunson and/or Randle won't be All-Stars.
However, it's embarrassing that Randle didn't make the cut as one of the top 10 frontcourt vote-getters in the East.
Mikal Bridges, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, and even Paolo Banchero have no business being above Randle. It's at least nice to see Brunson's name at No. 6, but Trae Young shouldn't have received more than double the votes of the Knicks point guard.
Will Knicks' Julius Randle be a 2024 All-Star snub?
Julius Randle looked far from an All-NBA/All-Star player at the beginning of the season, but he turned things around after a couple of shaky weeks. He's averaging 24.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. In typical Randle fashion, he hasn't missed a game yet.
In New York's past 20 contests, Randle averaged 27.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Randle has been even more unstoppable since the Knicks traded for OG Anunoby.
NBA fans and media typically look down on New York, no matter how well the team plays. That same disrespect carries over to the organization's players. Randle is one of the top players in the league, and All-Star votes should reflect that.
As mentioned, Randle can still be selected as a reserve regardless of fan votes. Still, it's a shame that Knicks fans haven't voted enough for the forward while less deserving players have received votes. If you're voting for the East frontcourt players listed 7-10 over Randle (and you're not a fan of one of the teams those players play for), you need to take a step back and look in the mirror.
Seriously, though, get to voting, Knicks fans!