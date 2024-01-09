Wizards forward takes comical shot at Knicks' Julius Randle after 39-point outing
So, that's why Julius Randle had 39 points?
No matter how you feel about Julius Randle, as a New York Knicks fan, you should be able to agree that he's hard to defend. He specializes in bully ball. When he's going downhill, it's nearly impossible to stop him.
After a tough shooting night against the Sixers on Friday, Randle exploded for 39 points (13-of-23) on Saturday against the Wizards. It was the fourth time in New York's previous six games that Randle scored 30+ points. He somehow wasn't listed on the first All-Star fan returns.
With OG Anunoby in the starting lineup, the spacing has worked in Randle's favor, allowing him to operate more in the post. Nobody on the Wizards could stop him, including Deni Avdija (seen in the above clip). Still, after the game, Avdija said Randle isn't "that tough to guard."
Deni Avdija hilariously says Julius Randle isn't tough to guard
When Kyle Kuzma was asked about guarding Julius Randle, he said Randle does "a great job of using his body" and "attacks every possession." Deni Avdija did say Randle's aggressive, which is very true, but notice how Kuzma didn't say Randle isn't tough to guard. Why? Because it's untrue.
Avdija couldn't keep Randle in front of him on multiple possessions, so his word choice postgame was interesting. Maybe because Randle was one point shy of 40, Avdija considered that a win. Or maybe Randle dominating Avdija has become so typical for the Washington forward.
Perhaps Avdija is still bitter about Knicks fans taking over Capital One Arena every time New York is in D.C.
If the Wizards had a player like Randle, maybe Washington fans would pack the stands and cheer for their favorite team. You know, the kind of player that isn't easy to defend.
In all seriousness, Randle likely got a good laugh out of Avdija's comments if he even came across them in the first place.