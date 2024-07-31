2 Former Knicks who are enjoying thrilling moments at 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics are going strong. Team USA men's basketball is 1-0 in group play after beating Serbia on Sunday. New York Knicks fans are enjoying the action, even though Jalen Brunson was left off the roster.
There might not be a current Knicks player competing in France, but several former players are representing their home country. Two were on New York's roster less than eight months ago, before the trade deadline.
2 former Knicks who have come up big at 2024 Paris Olympics
Evan Fournier
The Knicks sent Evan Fournier to the Pistons in the deal that landed them Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, both of whom are no longer in New York. Detroit declined Fournier's $19 million team option for 2024-25, so he's also looking for a new team. The free agent is waiting for his next opportunity.
In the meantime, the 31-year-old is representing France on the world's biggest stage. The host country is 2-0 in group play but nearly fell short of Japan on Tuesday.
After France went scoreless for over five minutes in the fourth quarter, Fournier hit a three to tie the game at 80 with 50 seconds remaining. He was France's second-leading scorer (behind Victor Wembanyama) with 14 points. Fournier struggled in the second half but came up big when his country needed him the most.
Maybe Fournier will get into a groove as the Olympics continue. Not only does France need the guard to be at his best, but it could also help him sign with a team. Even though there have been rumors about Fournier playing overseas, he wants to stay in the NBA.
RJ Barrett
No men's basketball player at the Olympics has played better than RJ Barrett. Literally. He's currently the Olympics MVP, averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game through two contests.
In Canada's win over Australia on Tuesday, Barrett posted 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 25 minutes. He shot 3-of-6 from three.
Some Knicks fans found it difficult to accept the OG Anunoby trade because Barrett and Immanuel Quickley went to the Raptors. That deal worked out for both sides, especially for Barrett. He went from finishing the second half of the 2023-24 season in Toronto to representing Canada at the Olympics.
Canada hasn't medaled at the Olympics since 1936. Barrett and Team Canada are on what they hope will be a historic run in France. He might not be a Knick anymore, but it's hard not to root for him.