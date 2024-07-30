OG Anunoby trade was still right move for Knicks even with RJ Barrett surge
Seven months ago today, the New York Knicks sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors for OG Anunoby. Many initially said the Raptors fleeced the Knicks, but that belief changed when Anunoby was inserted into New York's lineup. The Knicks were the hottest team in the league in January before the injuries started to pile up.
Anunoby's a far superior off-ball player and helps space the floor better than Barrett, which helped open New York's offense up. Julius Randle benefitted significantly from Anunoby's presence.
Barrett was given a bigger offensive role in Toronto and averaged 21.8 points per game on 55.3% shooting from the field and 39.2% from three to close the season. Quickley became the Raptors' starting point guard (something that would never happen in New York) and averaged 18.6 points and 6.8 assists on 42.2% shooting from the field and 39.5% from deep.
So far, the trade's a win-win. The Knicks have one of the best defensive players in the league, who they re-signed to a five-year contract this summer. Barrett's back home in Toronto, where he's thrived. Quickley signed a five-year contract to stay with the Raptors.
RJ Barrett's Olympics dominance doesn't mean Knicks were wrong to trade him
Barrett is representing Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He's done so well in Canada's first two games (both wins) that he's currently the Olympics MVP.
In the country's 93-83 win over Australia, Barrett scored 24 points (3-of-6 shooting from three), seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 25 minutes.
He's continued his hot streak since the December trade. The change of scenery has served Barrett well.
If New York's front office could look into the future and see Barrett's performance with Toronto and Team Canada, there's a 100 percent chance the Knicks would still make the trade. Barrett's departure helped pave the way for the Mikal Bridges trade. He hasn't made his New York debut yet, but he was the final missing piece for the Knicks.
The only negative aspect of the trade is that Barrett and Quickley had to go to a division rival. Even though the Raptors aren't a threat to the Knicks, Celtics, or Sixers, they have a good, young team that should be a problem in the future.
New York parted ways with Barrett and Quickley to improve its chances of winning a championship trophy. Hopefully, there's one in the Knicks' future.