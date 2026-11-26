Mike Brown has been unafraid to experiment early on in the New York Knicks' title defense. Recently, the coach has gone as far as to play Pacôme Dadiet 11 and 17 minutes, respectively, in both legs of the team's back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers.

The 21-year-old Frenchman scored a total of 10 points on 4-8 FG across the two games. Intense scrutiny of the small sample size reveals they won his minutes against Portland by six points and lost his minutes against Indiana by 11.

Despite the mixed bag of contributions from Dadiet, the Knicks ultimately came out on top in both games. If Brown can get away with playing the 21 year old, without sacrificing his team's chances of winning, he should continue to do it.

As much as every win matters, particularly given how useful home-court advantage was for New York throughout the entirety of last year's Eastern Conference Playoffs, this group earned themselves some wiggle room by ending the lengthy championship drought. Brown throwing Dadiet out there both tests the young wing's development and buys the rotation that won that title some rest. Especially this early in the season, the experiment is well worth New York's time.

Knicks can survive a mixed bag of returns from Pacôme Dadiet

Dadiet didn't save the world in either of his recent appearances. It's unlikely that Brown expected him to, either. When New York selected one of the youngest players in the league with a first-round pick, they certainly weren't expecting anything close to instant contributions.

The coach has a difficult balance to strike between playing the guys that give the Knicks the best chance to win on any given night — and developing the guys who can help the team reach its potential later in the season.

Perhaps the only way for Dadiet to become the kind of player that can help the Knicks win imminently, though, is by getting the opportunity to sink or swim as part of a championship-level rotation.

Pacome Dadiet video in his first real run



- Opportunistic cutter: solo or scripted

- Spot Up decisions need work (don't be afraid to shoot)

- Good activity on both sides of the glass

- Had a mix bag of bad and good on defense pic.twitter.com/aCylRIs7bb — Shax (@ShaxNBA) November 24, 2026

Drafting Dadiet allowed the Knicks to add both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, in the same offseason, while staying under the salary cap's first apron. The championship those two helped deliver as starters gave Leon Rose and his front office lifetime vindication for the shrewd decision to draft the Frenchman.

Whether or not Dadiet can actually help the team on the court, though, remains to be seen. But there's truly only one way to find out. Brown — whether in search of rest for his starters, additional depth at wing, or both — seems willing to try it.