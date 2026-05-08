OG Anunoby injury opens door for Knicks to answer most controversial question

The New York Knicks suffered a potential setback that thankfully fell short of an absolute disaster. OG Anunoby left Game 2 with an apparent injury that was later diagnosed as a strained hamstring. Thankfully, he avoided a severe injury.

Even with Anunoby evading the worst-case scenario, however, the Knicks will need to be realistic about what he can still provide. In turn, Mikal Bridges can answer a burning question.

Bridges has endured a fairly tumultuous time of offensive instability on a personal level. He averaged 10.6 points per game on .447/.315/.818 shooting over his final 21 regular season games and managed just 7.2 points per contest between the Knicks' first five playoff outings.

Thankfully, Bridges has bounced back with three straight excellent performances that have reminded his critics of the value he can provide.

Bridges posted 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists to help the Knicks close out the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their first-round series. He's also thrived early in Round 2, tallying 17 points and five assists in Game 1 and 18 points and five rebounds in Game 2. Nevertheless, skepticism remains over what he's consistently capable of providing.

With Anunoby either absent or hindered due to his hamstring injury, the controversial question will receive a final answer: Has Bridges truly regressed or is he just adapting to what the team needs?

Mikal Bridges: Regression or adaptation as Knicks' hierarchy changes?

When the Knicks acquired Bridges, the only known truth on the offensive end of the floor was that All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns would be the first and second scoring options. Beyond that duo, New York seemed more likely to benefit from depth than a true No. 3.

Anunoby, Bridges, and Josh Hart, for instance, had all proven capable of putting up strong numbers, but none were necessarily heralded as star-caliber scorers.

Bridges seemed to be the safe bet for the No. 3 role after averaging 20.1 points per game in 2022-23 and 19.6 in 2023-24. It was Anunoby who ranked No. 3 on the team at 18.0 points per contest in 2024-25, but Bridges was still right there at 17.6.

When Bridges averaged just 14.4 points per game during the 2025-26 season, however, a sense of panic set in that he was regressing—a costly development considering the price New York paid to acquire him.

Mikal Bridges must step up with OG Anunoby battling injury

The overlooked reality, however, is that Bridges actually increased his averages from 2024-25 to 2025-26 in rebounds, assists, steals, and three-point field goals made per 36 minutes. He also took on a new defensive role under head coach Mike Brown than the one he was tasked with under Tom Thibodeau.

That in no way discredits the concerns over his decline in scoring late in the 2025-26 season, but his recent outings imply he's close to addressing the concern in a definitive manner.

With Anunoby now facing an injury, the door is wide open for Bridges to prove what the source of his controversial run truly is. Is he simply adapting to a new head coach and scoring hierarchy, with Anunoby even ranking No. 2 on the team in points per game during the playoffs? Or has Bridges truly regressed?

For better or worse, the question will soon be answered: Who is the real Mikal Bridges and what can the Knicks consistently expect of him?