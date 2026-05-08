Josh Hart shatters dangerous illusion before it can cost Knicks their season

The New York Knicks have jumped out to a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. It's an undoubtedly rewarding result, as the Knicks have both blown the 76ers out and prevailed in a close encounter—running the gamut and gaining invaluable experience in different game scenarios.

Thankfully, Josh Hart has offered an early dose of perspective that has shattered the illusion of a series that's nearly decided, reminding the Knicks that the 76ers are comeback kings.

Philadelphia trailed the Boston Celtics by a deficit of 3-1 during the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The 76ers proceeded to defy historical odds, winning three straight games against the 2024 champions and ultimately advancing to the second round for a clash with the Knicks.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Hart acknowledged exactly that by imploring his teammates to avoid conflating a 2-0 series lead with a reason for complacency.

“This team just came back from 3-1, so you can’t sit here and be happy about (where we are) or complacent,” Hart said. “There are 15 or 16 teams, ever, that have come back from 3-1, so we know what this team is capable of. We have to continue to be focused.”

The Knicks have every reason for confidence, but Hart is thankfully aware of how quickly a series can take a turn for the worst.

Josh Hart reminds Knicks: "[76ers] just came back from 3-1"

New York dominated Game 1, pulling away for a 137-98 victory that continued an unbelievable run of form. In a statement that would've required a double take during the regular season, let alone the playoffs, it was the Knicks' third straight win by at least 29 points.

That made the 108-102 win in Game 2 all the more encouraging, as New York remained poised when the string of blowouts ended and they needed to win a close and competitive battle with a rival.

The fact remains, however, that the Knicks still need to win two more games before they can end this series. The next two outings will be on the road, and the 76ers already proved they can keep their season alive in The City of Brotherly Love with a crucial Game 6 win against the Celtics.

One also can't help but note that OG Anunoby, the Knicks' second-leading scorer during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, is listed as day to day with a hamstring strain.

With a key injury creating a sense of rotational uncertainty, even a 2-0 series lead can't fully save the Knicks from the uphill battle ahead of them. There's no telling how limited Anunoby would be if he were to play in Game 3, and Philadelphia has already proven that it only needs one win to build sustainable momentum.

The Knicks are in control at 2-0 and have the talent to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, but as the old saying goes: It's not really a series until a home team loses.