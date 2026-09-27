N'Faly Dante is ideal option for Knicks' final two-way spot despite injury recovery

The New York Knicks recently signed a handful of veterans to Exhibit 10 contracts. Their purpose in doing so is to create a training camp battle for one roster spot. The Knicks did this last offseason, and because Landry Shamet earned that spot, it certainly worked out.

New York signed another player with NBA experience on Saturday, although he may not be ready to play right now while recovering from injury. N’Faly Dante, a 6-foot-11 center, joins the Knicks on an Exhibit 10 deal. He has a quality that should pique team and fan interest as the front office figures out how to use their third and final two-way-contract spot: rebounding prowess.

Knicks love their offensive rebounding

Turning 25 on October 19, Dante went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft after five seasons with the Oregon Ducks. He showcased rebounding skills in college, which put him on the radar of some NBA teams.

The Knicks have been one of the better offensive rebounding teams in recent years, but lost arguably the NBA's best offensive rebounder this offseason when Mitchell Robinson signed with the Boston Celtics. Dante averaged nearly three offensive rebounds per game over his last two seasons at Oregon.

While he wasn’t drafted, Dante signed a two-way contract soon after with the Houston Rockets. The Atlanta Hawks signed him to an offer sheet in 2025 that Houston did not match. He has appeared in only eight NBA games combined, four apiece with both Houston and Atlanta. In a small sample size of 66 NBA minutes, Dante has grabbed 28 rebounds: nine offensive, and 19 defensive.

The two-time first-team All-Pac-12 member also hit the glass with a vengeance in the G League. While rebounding is his strong suit, Dante can also score down low and has the athleticism to make some impressive blocks.

Dante is an ideal candidate for the Knicks' final two-way contract

About nine months ago, Dante tore his ACL in the G League. That caused him to miss the rest of the 2025–26 season, and the Hawks waived him in February.

The Knicks are bringing him in even though he could miss the start of the 2026–27 campaign. They could waive him soon, and retain his G League rights. Even though the odds are slim to none that Dante makes their opening-night roster, he’s still a name that could be in the mix at some point.

New York still has one of their three two-way slots available after signing Kevin McCullar Jr. and Tyler Nickel on Sunday, and Dante remains eligible to receive a two-way deal. The Knicks could use more center depth, especially if big men Drew Eubanks or James Wiseman do not win the training camp battle. Once healthy, Dante could be the answer.