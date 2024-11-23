Knicks regret in drafting Pacome Dadiet grows as Thibs player shines on contender
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks chipped away at their depth by trading for Mikal Bridges. It cost them a massive haul of draft capital and made re-signing Isaiah Hartenstein out of the question. It did not stop the front office from drafting Pacome Dadiet at 25th overall and trading the 24th pick for six second-rounders. The teenager played 15 minutes per game in Germany last season and would need time to develop into a rotation piece.
The problem got worse with the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. New York desperately needed a center, but losing Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo further damaged their depth. Knicks fans do not miss the worst of Randle, but they are relying heavily on Cameron Payne, Jericho Sims, and Tyler Kolek off the bench. A rookie, an undersized guard, and a big man who has never appeared in more than 52 games in a season is not the ideal reserves for a championship contender. Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson returning from injury will help, but New York still needs a bench wing to round out their rotation.
New York had a chance to add an impact defensive-minded wing who would be the perfect Tom Thibodeau player in the 2024 NBA Draft. Instead, they let him slide to the Phoenix Suns, and the 21-year-old is already showcasing how he can impact winning.
Pacome Dadiet is not ready for an NBA role
The Knicks took a 6’7 wing with two-way potential, but the 19-year-old is not ready for NBA minutes.
He has been forced to play in four straight games with McBride sidelined where he averaged just 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest. Dadiet made four of 11 field goal attempts and was scoreless in two contests. He is shooting just over 35 percent after eight appearances this season and needs time to develop.
New York’s five starters have missed a combined one game and are all averaging over 33 minutes per contest. If one of them goes out, the Knicks’ lack of depth could quickly become problematic. The front office should have picked a more NBA-ready option in the draft, and the perfect Thibs player was still on the board.
Knicks regret letting Ryan Dunn fall to the Suns
Dunn was viewed as the best perimeter defender in this class but struggled mightily to hit shots during his two seasons at the University of Virginia. He is taking and making more triples with the Suns and got off to an impressive start as a rookie.
In their first eight games, Dunn averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 15.8 minutes per contest. He made two starts and 13 3-pointers as the Suns won his minutes six times. Kevin Durant suffered a calf injury in the next game and Bradley Beal has missed five straight. The Suns have struggled without two of their best players, but Dunn’s defense can help a contender.
Tom Thibodeau loves stout defensive wings with size. Jimmy Butler and Loul Deng are two players he famously never took off the floor when coaching them, despite their inconsistent 3-point shooting. Thibs would have loved Dunn’s defensive versatility and hustle. Thibs is forced to play rookies this season and the Knicks should have given him a more NBA-ready option.
Dunn’s shooting will be inconsistent and there will be struggles. He has made 26.7 percent from 3-point range over his last seven games and Phoenix has been outscored by ten or more with him on the floor in four of their last five. Injuries deserve some of the blame. Dunn’s offense is questionable, but he helps his team get stops. The Knicks were a top-ten defensive team last season and could certainly use another stopper.
The New York Knicks swung and missed on this opportunity. In five years, Pacome Dadiet may be a key role player, but the franchise wants to win a championship in 2025. Ryan Dunn was ready to help now. Their regret will grow if he plays a role in Phoenix making a run, and the Knicks' depth causes them to suffer an early postseason exit. Thibs will play his starters massive minutes and it could be their downfall. Having just one extra piece would be ideal.