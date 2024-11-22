It took one game for Isaiah Hartenstein to make Knicks departure hurt all over again
The New York Knicks offseason started with a bang when the team traded for Mikal Bridges, but a couple of weeks later, the mood changed. Fans knew that Isaiah Hartenstein would likely leave in free agency, but they held onto the small hope that he'd take less money to stay with the Knicks.
It was a tough decision for Hartenstein, but he couldn't turn down the Thunder's three-year, $87 million offer. The Knicks couldn't offer more than $72.5 million over four years. Hartenstein did what was best for his career and family. He left the second-best team in the East for the top team in the West.
Hartenstein was an ironman for New York in his first season, playing all 82 games. He stepped up when Mitchell Robinson was injured last December and upped his value tremendously. Hartenstein remained the starter when Robinson returned in late March. His defense, rebounding, and hustle made him the perfect Knicks center.
Sam Presti wanted that kind of player on his team, especially after Oklahoma City's rebounding woes last season. Signing Hartenstein was a necessity for the Thunder.
Former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein makes official Thunder debut
Hartenstein fractured his left hand in the preseason. He missed the Thunder's first 15 regular-season games but was upgraded to questionable before OKC's matchup against Portland on Wednesday. It was the boost Thunder fans needed after Chet Holmgren fractured his hip on Nov. 10.
Hartenstein was upgraded to available shortly before tip-off. He didn't start, but when he entered the game off the bench, he received a standing ovation from the home crowd. It took one second (literally) for him to secure his first rebound. He was all over the floor, defending the paint, finding his open teammates, and keeping plays alive like he did with the Knicks.
He finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in 29 minutes.
Typically, players are rusty coming back from an injury, but not Hartenstein. He picked up where he left off with the Knicks.
If only New York could've afforded to keep Hartenstein, but then again, if that were the case, the Knicks might not have Karl-Anthony Towns. However, watching KAT play the four and Hartenstein play the five would be fun. Oh, well.