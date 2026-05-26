Prophetic Knicks callback proves there's still nothing to celebrate

The New York Knicks have officially advanced to their first NBA Finals of the 21 Century following Monday's commanding 130-93 series-clincher over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite accomplishing such a monumental and exciting feat, however, there's still nothing to actually celebrate, and the Knicks fully understand this.

While this may sound odd and rather harsh, the fact of the matter is, New York has far loftier goals than just playing in the 2026 title round -- their aim is to win it.

This has been the objective since directly after their ill-fated 2025 conference finals run, when, during a party attended by numerous Knicks players, a sign reading "Finals 2026" was put on full display.

Images of said occasion have now resurfaced on social media.

The Knicks called their shot last year after they were eliminated from the playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/8qpy3bVN6E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2026

Even with generational achievment, Knicks know the job's not finished

Suggesting that there's nothing to fully celebrate at this point in time is not an act of being a Debbie Downer, but rather an attempt to bring fans back to reality.

The mentality of this team suggests that they are fully embracing such a mindset themselves.

Following their Game 4 series-clincher out in Cleveland, virtually every Knicks player was seen echoing the same sentiment: the job's not finished.

During his time at the post-game podium, star center Karl-Anthony Towns told reporters that while it's certainly a "magical thing" to have brought the Knicks to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years, "it's gonna be back to business" once they get back to New York.

Deuce McBride said point-blank, "We're not done yet, we still got four more" to win to the media back in the locker room.

Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jalen Brunson admitted that this level of success is something that he hasn't really "put into perspective and thought about" because, at the end of the day, he and his teammates are "still writing our story."

All season long, the expectation among this Knicks team has been that they should wind up representing the East in the championship round.

Considering how humiliating it was for them to be bounced the way they were against the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 conference finals, in a way, advancing to the NBA Finals only brings them to where they already should have been last year.

So while it's certainly a delight to see how far New York has gone here in this year's postseason, both Knicks fans and players should be holding off on going H.A.M with the celebrations until they hopefully hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy this coming June.