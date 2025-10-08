No-brainer Giannis-Knicks trade package is too good for Bucks to refuse

The New York Knicks are rumored to be the only destination Giannis Antetokounmpo wants if he leaves the Bucks, and the Knicks could make a bold trade before the deadline if they are willing to part with three starters. New York doesn’t have the draft capital to do it any other way after trading five first-rounders to get Mikal Bridges. The questionable trade is a roadblock, but it just forces Leon Rose and the Knicks’ front office to get creative.

Giannis and Karl-Anthony Towns make virtually the same salary, but New York has to figure out how to turn their assets in young players or draft capital to satisfy the Bucks. Milwaukee is not trading the Greek Freak to contend. If their superstar wants out before Feb. 5, it means the Bucks are not contenders and have no path to getting there.

This deal needs a third team and one willing to take on Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby for multiple draft picks. OG’s injuries likely make Bridges more valuable, but his extension means he can’t be traded until Feb. 1. That gives the Knicks just under four months to work out this no-brainer trade.

Knicks could make this Giannis Antetokounmpo offer the Bucks can’t refuse

The Knicks gave up five first-round draft picks to get Bridges, but they are unlikely to get that many in return. The Pistons would love to add a 3-and-D forward to create more space for Cade Cunningham to attack. Bridges offers some added ball-handling and is a stout perimeter defender. Bridges could be perfect, and the Pistons have three firsts to deal.

This trade lines up perfectly to keep New York and Detroit in contention, while giving the Bucks a massive haul of future assets for Giannis.

The Knicks take back Tobias Harris’ expiring contract to make the math work, but they lose Towns, Bridges, and Mitchell Robinson. Trading their two big man allows New York to put Antetokounmpo at the five. They would still have Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart to flank him. Their newfound depth would be more important, but this is a dangerous playoff opponent with two of the ten best players on the planet.

The Pistons get Bridges and Robinson. Some may question their need for Mitch Rob with Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart already on their roster, but Duren is extension-eligible. If they decide to move on, Robinson is a proven starter. He also adds significant on the defensive end. Detroit may cut bait with Duren and try a Stewart and Robinson pairing.

The Bucks would try to flip Towns for more draft capital or young talent. They likely get two first-rounders at minimum for the elite shooting big man. That means six firsts for trading Giannis. Milwaukee would want a young talent, but it may just be rebuilding through the draft. That is dangerous because the Bucks don’t have their own picks, but they need to trade Giannis before he bolts in free agency or loses value.

The New York Knicks are the unquestioned favorites to get Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it could be a blockbuster midseason trade. This could rival the Luka Doncic deal and would instantly improve the Knicks' chances of winning it all. This is a steep price, but a no-brainer. Leon Rose should make the call as soon as Bridges becomes trade-eligible on Feb. 1. It would mean realizing a dream and getting one of the world’s best to the Big Apple. Win-win-win.