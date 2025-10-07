Knicks are the clear losers in the Mikal Bridges trade after latest Giannis rumors

In June 2024, the New York Knicks came out of nowhere and traded for Mikal Bridges, sending the Nets five first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and a second-round pick. They did so knowing that there was a chance Giannis Antetokounmpo could become available. If the Knicks could go back to the start of the 2024 offseason, they might not make the Bridges trade again, knowing what they do now.

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that as Antetokounmpo pondered his future in Milwaukee over the summer, there was only one place he would go: New York. The Knicks and Bucks engaged in trade talks for a "window of time" in August, but there wasn't traction on a deal.

Charania wrote that Milwaukee believed New York didn't make a strong enough offer to make continued trade discussions worthwhile, and that the Knicks didn't think the Bucks would seriously trade Antetokounmpo.

New York didn't make a strong enough offer for a superstar like Giannis because, simply put, the Knicks lack the necessary assets to acquire him. After trading for Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason, New York has one first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps, and eight second-round picks. That doesn't do anything for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a desire to play for the Knicks

None of this is meant to criticize Bridges for not meeting expectations in his first season with the Knicks, given what they gave up for him. He had an up-and-down season, from his lockdown defense in New York's second-round playoff series against Boston to his inconsistent shooting.

This is about the Knicks going all-in on Bridges, and the following summer, learning that out of all the other teams in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to be in New York. The Giannis Antetokounmpo who averaged 30.4 points per game in each of the past two seasons, as well as over 11 rebounds and six assists.

It's impossible not to think about what it'd be like to watch Jalen Brunson and Antetokounmpo play together at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking of impossible, the Knicks trading for Giannis falls under that category. They'd have to loop in another team to move off a player like OG Anunoby (Bridges can't be traded until February since he signed an extension), who would net New York first-round picks, which the Knicks would in turn use to get Antetokounmpo. It would be complicated, to say the least.

It's not as if New York is currently in a bad position, desperately in need of a player like Giannis. It's the opposite, but you know who would've made the Knicks even better? Giannis. He may end up being the one who got away, even though he never was in New York to begin with.

If only there was a way to go back in time.