Knicks' Giannis dreams could be just months away if rumors are true

For years, Knicks fans have dreamed of acquiring a proven superstar who could help bring their team a championship. Over the last few months, there has been chatter about whether there is an actual path to land someone. Now, that dream could be closer to reality than ever. Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has his sights set on New York if he ever leaves Milwaukee.

Sources told Shams Charania of ESPN that while several teams were considered, “one emerged as the only place Antetokounmpo wanted to play outside of Milwaukee: the New York Knicks.” That is a remarkable revelation. Just think about it, the Greek Freak has spent his entire career in Milwaukee, yet the Knicks are the only destination he is truly interested in.

Direct involvement shows that Giannis is serious about the Knicks

This summer, the Bucks and Knicks actually engaged in an “exclusive negotiating window,” exploring a potential trade. According to league insiders, the talks did not gain traction. Milwaukee was not ready to move its star, and New York’s initial offer apparently was not enough to keep discussions going. Meanwhile, the Knicks felt the Bucks were not serious about parting with Giannis.

Even so, the fact that Antetokounmpo himself approved New York as a possible landing spot is significant. This was not rumor or speculation; it actually followed a face-to-face meeting with his agent and Bucks GM John Horst. That level of direct involvement makes it clear: Giannis is open to considering the Knicks.

The motivation for asking out of the Bucks is pretty obvious. Milwaukee has been eliminated in the first round for three consecutive seasons, and even with major moves, like trading away Jrue Holiday, waiving Damian Lillard, saying bye to Khris Middleton, and signing Myles Turner, those transactions have not produced the results they had hoped for. The Knicks, in contrast, are trending upward. After reaching their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years, New York is built to contend immediately.

Even though it would take a lot for New York to make the deal to get him, adding Giannis to a roster featuring Jalen Brunson and one of Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby would instantly make the Knicks a championship-level team. And with Giannis’ player option in 2027-28, plus eligibility for a massive extension next October, the timing could work perfectly for both sides.

For now, he will start the season in Milwaukee, but the chatter will not die down. If the Bucks falter again and the Knicks continue their rise, New York’s Giannis dream could shift from fantasy to reality, and it might happen sooner than anyone imagined.