Knicks’ top priority is crystal clear after blockbuster Giannis rumor

The NBA was turned on its head early on Tuesday, Oct. 7 when it was reported that the New York Knicks were the only team Giannis Antetokounmpo considered requesting a trade to. It's a startling revelation that puts several elements of New York's recent and future success into perspective.

If there's only one takeaway to be savored from the blockbuster Antetokounmpo rumor, however, it's that the franchise's priority is winning a title—not blowing everything up for one superstar.

New York has an abundance of resources at its disposal that could help it acquire Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. That includes a combination of up-and-coming and prime-year players with talent worth valuing, and enough draft capital to attempt to round an offer into form.

Despite that truth, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that while the Knicks have been eyeing Antetokounmpo for years on end, they've prioritized building toward a championship.

"The Knicks have had an eye on Antetokounmpo for the past couple of years under president Leon Rose, who heads a front office that built the franchise into a perennial playoff contender since taking over in 2020. People in league circles, including some in New York, have believed since 2024 that Antetokounmpo would eventually want to come to the Knicks if he ever explored a trade. Even with that knowledge, the Knicks made a series of moves independent of Antetokounmpo's potential desires to try to move the franchise closer to a title."

New York, as well as every other team, would inevitably express interest if Antetokounmpo were made available, but Leon Rose has made it clear that his plans won't be placed on hold for a single player.

Knicks' priority is to build a contender, not wait for a star to choose them

It's refreshing to see New York opt against placing their dreams of ending their title drought on hold for a superstar. A case could be made that they could've spent past resources on Antetokounmpo instead of a player such as Mikal Bridges, but landing the two-time MVP was far from guaranteed.

Even equipped with the knowledge that Antetokounmpo would like to play for the Knicks, Rose can't add the Finals MVP to his roster without the Bucks actually agreeing to a trade.

Furthermore, New York has built one of the deepest rotations in the Association. All-NBA players Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns jelled quickly, with the likes of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson all thriving alongside them.

Even in the midst of a season defined by injuries and uncertainty over Tom Thibodeau's future, the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.

That franchise-altering success may not have have been possible had the Knicks waited for Antetokounmpo instead of trading for the likes of Anunoby and Bridges. That duo helped provide New York with a dynamic pair of shot-creating two-way wings who have helped epitomize the team's identity.

There's an obvious argument that Antetokounmpo and Brunson would give the Knicks an instant shot at a title, but that's again living in a world of mere possibilities.

Instead of making moves with the pure intention of landing Antetokounmpo, the Knicks built a contender—and they continue to add to it. Rose added much-needed depth to the second unit, brought in a head coach whose system fits the personnel, and strengthened their odds of competing for the first NBA Finals appearance in what's soon to be 27 years.

New York will need to pay a hefty price if the day ultimately comes that they land Antetokounmpo, but until that opportunity arises, the franchise will continue building for a title.