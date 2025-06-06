Knicks' path to Giannis trade just became crystal clear

If the New York Knicks hire Jason Kidd as their next head coach, they'll instantly improve their odds of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Roughly one week after concluding their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years, the New York Knicks are already bringing about drastic changes. While most would celebrate such remarkable progress, New York is keeping its eyes locked on the next step in its long-term vision.

After firing Tom Thibodeau, that appears to be hiring Jason Kidd as the Knicks' eighth head coach since 2010—and perhaps making a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo.

New York has been linked to Kidd, albeit with uncertainty in regard to whether or not Dallas would allow a deal to be struck. Kidd, currently employed as Dallas' head coach, signed a contract extension with the Mavericks in 2024 and could thus be more elusive than anticipated.

In a recent article published by Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the NBA insider spoke about the lengths New York may go to in order to acquire Kidd—and the former Knicks guard's connection to Antetokounmpo.

"It is a great source of intrigue leaguewide whether the Knicks have other targets they plan to pursue aggressively … or if they would be willing to offer draft compensation to Dallas to try to free Kidd from his current contract. The Milwaukee Bucks sent two future second-round draft picks to Brooklyn after Kidd's maiden season in coaching in 2013-14 to extricate the Hall of Fame guard from the Nets. Kidd then became Giannis Antetokounmpo's second coach in the NBA and maintains a close relationship with Antetokounmpo to this day ... which would obviously be handy if the Knicks ever emerged as a realistic trade suitor for Milwaukee's two-time MVP."

Kidd having a close bond with both Antetokounmpo and Jalen Brunson could make the Knicks the perfect team to build around a special superstar duo.

Jason Kidd would give Knicks an in with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kidd coached Antetokounmpo between 2014 and 2018. During that time, he helped the No. 15 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft develop into a two-time All-NBA Second Team and one-time All-Defense honoree, as well as a two-time All-Star.

Antetokounmpo has since gone on to build one of the most impressive résumés in Association history, including an NBA championship, two MVP awards, and a Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

As Antetokounmpo considers requesting a trade from the Bucks, a prevailing thought is that Milwaukee should respect his preferred destination. He's spent 12 years leading the franchise, guiding it to its only title since 1972 and remaining loyal during turbulent times.

In the event that such a trade request materializes, it's at least somewhat rational to believe that Kidd would help the Knicks' chances of appealing to Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo has spoken positively about Kidd in the past, going as far as to say that he loves Kidd as a person. It's also worth noting that Kidd has a connection with current Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson, who he helped break out during the 28-year-old's final season with the Dallas Mavericks.

One can't help but feel as though that makes Kidd uniquely qualified to help forge a relationship between two future All-NBA teammates with dreams of championship glory.

It's unclear what type of draft compensation the Knicks might have to give up for Kidd, as well as whether or not it could formulate a trade offer that the Bucks would consider for Antetokounmpo. The dots are easy to connect, however, in terms of how hiring Kidd might appeal to the ultimate offseason trade target.

If there's a path that would connect Antetokounmpo and the Knicks, then it would seemingly run through hiring Kidd—a more realistic possibility than ever before.