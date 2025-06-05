Jalen Brunson’s confidence in Knicks may instantly be restored by latest rumor

As the New York Knicks search for ways to reassure franchise player Jalen Brunson about a future beyond Tom Thibodeau, Jason Kidd may give them a unique path toward rectifying any potential issues.

New York unceremoniously fired Thibodeau after he led the franchise to their greatest success of the 21st century. He was mere days removed from leading the Knicks to their first Conference Finals in 25 years, and had guided the team to four postseason appearances in five years.

For perspective: New York reached the playoffs four times in their previous 19 seasons before Thibodeau guided the franchise out of the depths of despair. Unfortunately, the decision was made nonetheless to part ways—and a recent quote has many wondering if Brunson was on board.

Following the Knicks' Game 6 loss to the Pacers, Brunson was asked if he still believes that Thibodeau is the right coach for the Knicks. His response was as straightforward as it gets.

Unfortunately, Thibodeau was fired less than a week later. Thankfully, the Knicks may already have a plan in place to rectify any potential issues that arise between Brunson and the front office.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Knicks are expected to pursue Jason Kidd as their next head coach.

"Two head coaches who are not currently available but said to interest the Knicks, according to league sources, are Dallas' Jason Kidd and Houston's Ime Udoka."

Kidd, of course, was Brunson's head coach during the 2021-22 season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Knicks linked to former Jalen Brunson head coach Jason Kidd

It's admittedly difficult to envision a scenario in which the Knicks implode based on firing Thibodeau. It was a risky decision fresh off of the franchise's best season in 25 years, however, especially when one considers how massive the roster overhaul was the previous summer.

If there is tension, however, hiring a head coach with whom Brunson has a strongly positive relationship would be a massive step in the right direction.

Kidd helped Brunson piece together the breakout season that ultimately landed him a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks in 2022. After becoming a full-time starter for the first time in his career under Kidd, Brunson averaged 21.8 points per game during the Mavericks' run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

In terms of what type of relationship Brunson and Kidd had behind the scenes, it's worth noting that the Knicks star said the following about his former coach in 2022:

“I think the relationship me and J-Kidd have is very unique,” Brunson said. “The first thing he told me when I met him — he says, ‘What do you want to achieve?’ I told him I want to contribute as best I can, yada yada yada. He said, ‘No, we’ve got to get you paid.’ That’s what he said, his first thing. I mean, he did that.”

Suffice it to say, Brunson and Kidd have a positive relationship that could translate to a fruitful reunion in New York.

Hiring Jason Kidd wouldn't be a simple process

The hurdle in bringing Kidd to New York is the fact that he's still the head coach of the Mavericks. He signed an extension with Dallas in 2024, and soon thereafter, led the franchise to their first NBA Finals appearance in 13 years.

Dallas has undergone drastic changes in the year since they competed for a championship, however, which could result in Kidd seeking a departure from the franchise.

That began when the Mavericks made the shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic mere months after he won the scoring title and helped Dallas reach the NBA Finals. Anthony Davis was far from a poor return, but the timeline along which the franchise was operating has drastically changed.

Doncic, 26, has been replaced by Davis, 32. Furthermore, Kyrie Irving, 33, is in the midst of a recovery from a season-ending torn ACL—factors that may result in Kidd no longer viewing Dallas as an ideal employer.

That's admittedly speculation at this stage, but if Kidd wants a fresh start, Brunson represents an opportunity to reunite with one of his former star players. Furthermore, he played his final NBA season with the Knicks and thus has ties to the organization.

It remains unclear how much of an impact the Thibodeau firing will have on Brunson's morale, but hiring Kidd certainly seems like an intriguing way to appeal to the franchise player.